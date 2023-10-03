‘At the moment’: 22-year-old who Celtic sold now labelled as one of the best talents in Europe

Fresh from talking about Celtic losing out on Evan Ferguson, TBR Celtic now look at Bayer Leverkusen full-back, Jeremie Frimpong.

The young Dutch defender was a Neil Lennon signing back in September 2019 and lit up the Celtic side with his dynamic performances.

Celtic paid just £350,000 for the youngster. And before he left the club in a £11.5m move to Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong helped deliver a world-record Quadruple Treble.

However, this morning, Frimpong signed a new contract at the Bundesliga giants which will keep him tied to the club until at least 2028.

What that new contract also does is protect Celtic’s sell-on clause for Frimpong and after what the 22-year-old’s Sporting Director said about him today, that clause is going to net Celtic millions in the future.

Celtic will earn millions of pounds from Jeremie Frimpong

Putting pen to paper, Frimpong spoke to Leverkusen’s official website and was, clearly, overjoyed at extending his stay.

Frimpong said [Werkserf], “A lot has happened since then [leaving Celtic], we’ve experienced great things and continually improved as a team.

“It’s great fun to be part of this team.”

But it was Leverkusen’s Sporting Director, Simon Rolfe’s comments that really caught my attention. Rolfe said, “Jeremie Frimpong has not just developed into an extremely popular figure in our squad over the past few years.

“At the moment, he is one of the best players in the Bundesliga in his position as an attacking right-back. The contract extension underlines Jeremie’s importance to our Werkself.”

Some fine praise for the former Celtic full-back and if Rolfe believes he is one of the best players in the Bundesliga, the time will come when Celtic will be quids in when he is sold on in the future.

