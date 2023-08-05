‘Special’ £35m defender could now be sold after speaking with Arsenal

Arsenal could yet see the door swing open when it comes to sign a new defender, with Bayer Leverkusen struggling to keep players.

The German side have lost Moussa Diaby this summer and are facing a tough task to keep the likes of Florian Wirtz and Edmund Tapsoba as well.

And it doesn’t look like it’s stopping there either.

According to FootballTransfers, the future of flying full-back Jeremie Frimpong is also under threat. Along with Jonathan Tah – another name linked with a move to England – Frimpong could be sold.

Of course, this could be good news for Arsenal. The Gunners have reportedly spoken to the agents of Frimpong in the last month and see him as a player who can help them this season.

Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images

It’s claimed Leverkusen would want around £35m if they were to cash in on Frimpong.

Regarded as a ‘special‘ talent over in Germany, Frimpong could well be seen as a more attacking full-back option for Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boss has signed Jurrien Timber and has Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as well. But there has been continued talk of another full-back or wing-back joining. Frimpong, then, could be the man.

Frimpong can add different dimension for Arsenal

Arsenal have built themselves quite the squad for the new season but the signing of a player like Frimpong could give them even more.

Playing in the Champions League and Premier League at the same time brings different challenges. Arsenal and Arteta need to be ready to meet those challenges with as much depth as possible.

Frimpong has looked excellent over in Germany and his attacking play is top notch. In terms of sensible signings for the Gunners, this is definitely one they should consider.

Arsenal have spent £200m this summer but that is expected to be higher come the end of the window.