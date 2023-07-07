‘Had conversations’: Arsenal have now spoken to the agents of ‘special’ player – Romano

Arsenal are making a splash this summer as it is with their signings but talk about signing a new right-back continues to persist.

With the signing of Kai Havertz confirmed, the Gunners are also signing Declan Rice from West Ham and Jurrien Timber from Ajax, with medicals and announcements planned for both.

However, it doesn’t mean Arsenal’s spending is done there. Despite Timber’s arrival, talk of a new full-back has continued. Two names have been mentioned in the form of Joao Cancelo and Jeremy Frimpong.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

And according to Fabrizio Romano – speaking on his Here We Go Podcast – Arsenal have made contact over Frimpong, albeit nothing is advanced.

“At the moment we have many right-backs. For example Joao Cancelo and Jeremie Frimpong, these are players appreciated by Arsenal,” Romano said.

“Arsenal have had conversations with the agents of Frimpong, who recently changed his agent, so they had a conversation and with Joao Cancelo they know his agent, Jorge Mendes, very well, but at the moment it’s nothing advanced.”

Frimpong, lauded as a ‘special‘ talent, has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent days.

Whether or not the Gunners do follow up this interest that Romano talks about, remains to be seen.

Arteta is always looking

The Gunners boss has said as much in the past. He’s admitted the club always have to be ready to strike for new players if deals are there to be done.

With Frimpong, you feel Arsenal are waiting it out a bit. At the moment, he isn’t a priority signing. But depending on Arteta’s plans for Timber, he could well be valuable.

Frimpong has shown his class over in Germany. The question really would be how he could transfer that to the faster paced Premier League.