‘Miles ahead’: Pundit says Celtic will be ‘out of sight’ of Rangers with incoming £60m windfall

Celtic is one of the best-run clubs both on and off the pitch in Scotland. Many would argue that they are the best-run club, but in relative terms, there are others in the SPFL that do an excellent job with their finances.

However, there are others that do not. With Celtic reaping the rewards of Champions League cash this season, next season will be a whole different ball game.

Automatic qualification for the Champions League group stages means that Celtic will benefit hugely when the new rules for the competition come into effect next season. [UEFA]

More teams are being allowed entry means more games are being played. Not only that, the prize money being made available is set to increase significantly for those teams that reach the group stages. You can read how the changes will come into effect on the UEFA website.

And pundit, Peter Martin, believes that when these changes come into effect and Celtic win the league this season, Brendan Rodgers’ team will be ‘out of sight’ of Rangers.

Martin said [PLZ Soccer], “Rangers don’t have anywhere near the money that Celtic have. And the hard facts are that Celtic are miles ahead of Rangers financially off the park.

“And they’re going to get even stronger. And next season with that Champions League money, it’s £60m. It’s £60m.

“So you’re suddenly in a situation where you say to yourself, what they’ve got in the bank know, what they’ve got coming, Celtic will be out of sight.”

Having money is superb, but Celtic must invest it

All the talk of money and balance sheets is of no importance to the Celtic support. They want to see that money invested into the first team.

This summer’s transfer window was a bit of a disappointment to the fans. The club added eight players to the playing squad but failed to strengthen in a number of key areas with proven quality.

And that is what the Celtic fans want to see. If £60m is the prize money for next season, the supporters will accept no excuses from the club if they don’t invest in first-team-ready players.

The fans enjoy a project signing. They love nothing more than seeing a player no-one has heard about come to Scotland and tear it up.

But they also love to see players with a pedigree. And that, unfortunately, didn’t happen this summer. £4.6m got Celtic Kyogo Furuhashi. Just imagine what adding another couple of million could bring the team.

Next season, the fans won’t need to imagine because if Brendan Rodgers does tie up the league, then money should be no object when it comes to next season’s transfer window.

