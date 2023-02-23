Marco Rose suggests Tottenham target Josko Gvardiol won't be leaving this summer











RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has now suggested that Tottenham Hotspur target Josko Gvardiol will stay at the club this summer.

Speaking after the German side drew 1-1 with Manchester City last night, via TalkSPORT, Rose was bullish about Gvardiol’s future.

Josko Gvardiol has quickly gained a reputation for being one of the world’s best young defenders.

After signing for Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb 18 months ago, he’s become a key player for club and country.

The 21-year-old caught the eye at the World Cup, helping guide Croatia to a third-place finish in Qatar.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

He was widely praised for his performances, although he came unstuck against Lionel Messi in the semi-final.

Gvardiol has returned to Leipzig in fine form, and did a great job keeping Erling Haaland quiet last night.

He also scored a vital equaliser that gives RB Leipzig a chance going into the second leg of their Champions League tie.

Now, Marco Rose has all-but-confirmed Gvardiol won’t be leaving in the summer, even with the likes of Tottenham sniffing around.

Rose says Tottenham target Gvardiol isn’t leaving

Asked about the Croatian defender after the game, Rose said: “Josko will be a RB Leipzig player next season as well.

“I am the coach and I am asking for that.

“He is happy here. He said he wants to play in the Premier League, but he didn’t say when!”

Valued at £85m, Gvardiol did make it clear this week that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day.

Photo by Boris Streubel – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Liverpool have also been credited with interest, and if he does become available a massive bidding war is likely to break out.

Journalist Dean Jones has said that Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Gvardiol if he stays at the club next season.

Right now, there’s no indication that the Italian is going anywhere as he recovers from a gall bladder operation.

Rose will be praying that he can keep hold of Gvardiol next season, but if Tottenham do make a huge bid, it will be hard for the club to turn that down.

