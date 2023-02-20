Tottenham transfer news: Josko Gvardiol admits he wants Premier League move











RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol has admitted that he is dreaming of a move to the Premier League in the future, after claims Antonio Conte wants him at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were linked with a move for Gvardiol over the summer, alongside Alessandro Bastoni. But the club moved to bring in Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan after it became apparent a move for either players would not be possible.

Journalist Dean Jones claimed last month that Spurs could reignite their interest in Gvardiol in the event that Conte remains at the club beyond the end of the season.

Now, the Croatian star has admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League in the future.

Gvardiol dreaming on Premier League switch

Gvardiol has been speaking to The Times about his choice to join RB Leipzig over Leeds United and he was open about his desire to play in England.

“I had two options, between Leeds and Leipzig. [Marcelo] Bielsa was the coach and I don’t know if you know this but my goal in my career is to play in the Premier League,” Gvardiol told The Times.

“I didn’t speak with Bielsa but of course he sends a few people and they came to Zagreb. I met these guys and they show me it was something like a plan how they see me in their style of football. I mean, when they presented it everything looked good and you could maybe see yourself there in that moment.

“I knew that I needed to take a few steps more before I get [to the Premier League] one day. At the end Leipzig is a really good club and I feel good here. It’s important I play almost every game.”

Gvardiol has become one of the most sought after defenders in Europe over the past few months due to his performances for Croatia at the World Cup.

Spurs will face stern competition for his signature, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all said to be interested.

The 21-year-old reportedly has an £85.7 million release clause in his deal with Leipzig, but it seems unlikely that Tottenham will part with that type of fee.

