Liverpool Transfer News: Josko Gvardiol priority revealed as FSG plan big summer spending











Liverpool are looking to overhaul their squad in the summer and have put Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol top of their shopping list.

Gvardiol is seen as one of Europe’s best up and coming defenders. He impressed in the World Cup and is being tracked by a host of clubs, including Chelsea.

However, according to Football Transfers, it is Liverpool who have Gvardiol right at the top of their list of signings when it comes to defenders. The summer window is set to see Jurgen Klopp backed by FSG. And while midfield is a priority, a new defender is also being target.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ibou Konate has been injured again while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip haven’t produced their best form. Further, Virgil van Dijk has had a serious injury and now into his 30s, will need to be watched closely.

Gvardiola, then, has emerged on top of Liverpool’s list. The ‘incredible‘ defender is currently with RB Leipzig, who are keen to bring in more than £80m if they do sell.

Manchester City are also known to have watched Gvardiol. But with FSG set to back Klopp heavily, the Reds will hope to get in there early to land the Croatian star.

TBR’s View: Gvardiol would be superb with Van Dijk

The partnership in general would be immense for Liverpool but the long-term idea of Gvardiol learning off of Van Dijk is something to look forward to as well.

Gvardiol is definitely one of the best in Europe right now. For someone so young he is showing qualities that go way beyond his years.

If Liverpool can pull this one off and land the midfielders they want, then the squad suddenly looks brilliant. Klopp will be pushing for Gvardiol and more, and it’s exactly what he needs to do.