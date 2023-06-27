Man Utd New Kit 23/24 Released: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy

Manchester United have now released their new home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy their new Adidas shirt.

A new season means a new jersey for Manchester United. They’ll be looking forward to rocking their new strip in the Champions League this season after Erik ten Hag successfully guided them back to the big-time of European football.

With great players such as Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez – they also want to be looking good.

With this, let’s take a look at the home kit for the 2023/24 season.

First look at the new Manchester United 23/24 home kit

Adidas has released a sleek new design for Man Utd’s new home kit. Check it out below.

This is the first kit released by Adidas, with the release dates for the away and third kit coming later in the year.

Manchester United’s new 23/24 Adidas home kit for the 23/24 season is a beauty! The Red Devils have opted for a, obviously, red design but this time with black detailing all up the sleeves.

Looking closer, the shirt also has a rose pattern all across its base.

How much does the new Man Utd 23/24 home kit cost?

Manchester United and Adidas have priced their new 23/24 home kit at a cost of £80 for adults and £55 for kids.

The Red Devils are also selling an authentic edition of their 23/24 shirt on their official website at £110 for a short sleeve and £10 extra for a long sleeve. Shorts cost kids £28 and adults £38. Match edition adult shorts are £45.

Who is the sponsor of the new Man Utd 23/24 home kit?

The 2023/24 sponsor for Manchester United’s home shirt will be TeamViewer.

TeamViewer became Principal Partner of Manchester United in July 2021 and was meant to run until 2026, however, rumours have circulated the partnership will be coming to an end sooner than anticipated.

Who is the supplier of the new Man Utd 23/24 home kit?

Adidas is the supplier of the new Man Utd home kit.

Adidas announced in 2014 that they will replace Nike as the kit sponsor for Manchester United in a £750m ten-year deal lasting 10 years (Via Mirror).

How to buy the 23/24 Man Utd home kit

Fans wanting to buy the new 23/24 Man Utd home kit can do so through the Red Devils or Adidas. The club and sportswear brand have both made the Old Trafford outfit’s latest strip available for purchase from launch. Here is how to buy United’s new 23/24 home kit:

