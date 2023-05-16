Man Utd new kit 23/24 predicted release date











When do the Man Utd new kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here’s everything we know so far about the home, away and third shirts.

A new Premier League season for Erik ten Hag‘s Man United side means new kits for Red Devils fans to admire. Three to be exact – with a new home kit, away kit and third kit all set to be released.

Some of the league’s best players such as Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane and Casemiro will all be sporting the strip in the new campaign and it’s Adidas’ job as the manufacturer to make the stars look as good as possible.

Here are the predicted release dates for the Manchester United new kits for the 2023/24 season.

Photo by Kristian Skeie – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

When does the new Man Utd home kit come out?

We predict that the Man Utd home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 8th 2023.

We have predicted this based on last year’s release date, which was July 8th 2022, as taken from Manchester United’s official website.

This may not be the exact date, but it will likely be around this time.

When does the new Man Utd away kit come out?

We predict that the Man Utd away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 16th 2023.

At this moment in time, we do not know an exact date. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going on last year’s release date.

This is last year’s exact release for the third kit, as taken from Manchester United’s official website.

When does the new Man Utd third kit come out?

We predict that the Man Utd third kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around August 12th 2023.

We do not know the exact release date at the moment. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going once again off last year’s release date.

This is last year’s exact release for the third kit, as taken from Manchester United’s official website.

