How long is left on Man Utd Adidas contract as fans hail ‘insane’ home kit

The Red Devils have just released their new home kit and fans seem to be thrilled with the new look. This begs the question – how long is left on Manchester United’s Adidas contract?

Manchester United’s new home kit is finally out, after they were somewhat forced to release the kit after rapper, Aitch, revealed the new strip whilst performing at Glastonbury. Nevertheless, this will be the kit that is showcased at Old Trafford at the beginning of the next campaign.

The kit has now been released at various independent retailers. It appears that lots of fans will be rocking it given the positive reviews it’s received.

This begs the question – how long is left on United’s and Adidas’ contracts?

READ MORE: Premier League kits 23/24: Announcements, rumours and leaks for every club

Man Utd fans hail ‘insane’ kit

Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the new jersey that the Manchester club will be wearing in the 2023/24 season.

Some are evidently a little more optimistic than others, with the first user stating that this will be what United will be lifting the league title in come 2024… we’ll see.

Other fans’ reaction is also mainly positive, but there’s one thing that sticks out like a sore thumb in the comments.

United fans are still absolutely desperate to see their owners leave the club and many will boycott buying the kit until this is done.

There has been an ongoing takeover saga at United for some time now and realistically no one at the moment is too sure what’s going to happen.

The shirt is available to buy now on the club’s website. The away and third kits should be released at a later date.

How long is left on Manchester United’s contract with Adidas?

According to FootyHeadlines, Adidas’ Manchester United deal is worth £75 million per year, valid for 10 years from 2015 until 2025.

Will you be getting the new Man Utd home kit?