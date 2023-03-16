Liverpool staff believe Calvin Ramsay could one day compete for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s starting place











Liverpool staff now believe that Calvin Ramsay has the potential to compete for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s starting spot.

That’s according to Neil Jones, writing for Goal, who examined the England international’s performance yesterday.

It was another poor performance from Liverpool, who needed to overturn a three-goal deficit last night.

Real Madrid made sure that was never going to happen, controlling the game comfortably.

Neither side ever looked that threatening going forward, but the hosts did eventually take the lead.

Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Karim Benzema passed the ball into an empty net after some good work from Vinicius Jr.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was once again under the spotlight as he came head-to-head with the Brazilian winger.

Although he set up the winner, there wasn’t much Trent could do about it.

However, Liverpool staff are already eyeing Calvin Ramsay as a potential challenger to Alexander-Arnold’s place.

The young Scot has had a torrid time since signing from Aberdeen in the summer.

Ramsay potential Alexander-Arnold replacement at Liverpool

The report from Goal states that, ‘Liverpool believe the 19-year-old has the quality and potential to be a fine understudy and competitor for Alexander-Arnold, but they need to get him fit and healthy first.’

Ramsay has managed just two appearances for the first team all season, and isn’t expected back in action until next season.

He arrived at Liverpool with an undiagnosed injury, and didn’t make his debut until November.

He’s still yet to make his Premier League bow, but has impressed some of his teammates when fit enough to train.

Ramsay doesn’t have the same pinpoint precision when in possession, but still created plenty of chances at Aberdeen.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He bagged nine assists in 39 first-team appearances before making the move to Anfield.

Ramsay is a more traditional right-back though, and when he reaches his peak, could be solid for Liverpool than Alexander-Arnold.

Damien Delaney suggested that Alexander-Arnold is spent after last night’s performance.

If the goalkeeper’s union exists then so does the full-back’s union and Andy Robertson was quick to defend the right-back.

However, when Luka Modric flicked the ball over his head in the second-half, it was another example of the 24-year-old being shown up on the biggest stage.

