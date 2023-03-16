'Sometimes people forget': Andy Robertson says Liverpool have a 'special, special' player in their ranks











Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Andy Robertson has been discussing Trent Alexander-Arnold and the criticism he sometimes receives in the media.

There may not be a player in world football who is as talented as Alexander-Arnold who is as scrutinised as the right-back.

Indeed, every single time Alexander-Arnold puts a foot wrong, he is criticised, and Robertson can’t get his head around why he’s targeted in this way.

The Scot says that people can forget just how young the right-back is, claiming that he’s genuinely up there with one of the best players in the world.

One of the best

Robertson hailed his defensive partner.

“He’s a special, special player and sometimes people forget how young he is. But, he’s got the world at his feet. He’s up there with the best players in the world, never mind best right-backs,” Robertson said.

“People are quick to talk players up, especially English players. But they’re also quick to knock them back down again. Since he’s came onto the scene, he’s been frightening. What he’s done with a football, what he’s done for the game, what he’s done for the club. He’s been unbelievable.

“We all show weaknesses. Every full-back gets beat by a winger every now and again. We all have dips of form. Maybe when Trent has a wee dip in form, a lot more gets said about it than other players. I don’t know why but I know he’s a strong character and he can block it out.”

“So, when things get said, I don’t worry about him. That’s for sure. But yeah, the criticism of him is quite heavy and I don’t really know why.”

Deserves more praise

Robertson is absolutely right about Alexander-Arnold, he’s a world-class talent who doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

For some reason, there’s been a real push to discredit his defensive ability in recent months, and while he hasn’t been at his best, there’s no questioning just how talented he is.

Let’s not forget, he’s only 24 years old, he still has room to improve massively too.

Alexander-Arnold deserves more credit for what he has achieved so far in his career, he’s one of the most talented players of his generation, but, for some reason, pundits tend to focus on the negatives around his game.

