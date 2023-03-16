‘Spent’: Pundit says 24-year-old already looks to be absolutely finished at Liverpool











Speaking on Virgin Media Sport, Damien Delaney has been discussing Liverpool’s performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday evening and the squad composition.

Delaney didn’t hold back with his criticism of this Liverpool squad, claiming that a number of players looked absolutely spent for the Reds.

The pundit was asked if he think that any of these players can recharge their batteries and go again next season, and he says that he thinks a few of the club’s players look absolutely spent.

Interestingly, among those players, Delaney named Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is somewhat surprising given that the full-back is only 24 years old.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent spent

The pundit gave his verdict on some of Liverpool’s key players.

‘They want to try and get top four and then next year we will see a different Liverpool,” Delaney said.

“Do you not think some of those players can recharge their batteries and go again?” Delaney was then asked.

“No, I think if they could they would have to be honest with you. I think Fabinho looks spent, Henderson is spent, Trent spent, Robertson did reasonably well, but he’s probably on the fence. The likes of Robertson and Van Dijk, get a few sacrificial lambs to get their attention and show that there’s no mediocrity or a drop off of any percentage isn’t going to be accepted.”

Harsh

We can’t help but feel as though it’s very harsh for Delaney to tar Alexander-Arnold with this brush.

The defender is only 24 years old. By most metrics you wouldn’t even say he’s in his prime yet, but Delaney is speaking as though he’s finished at the Merseyside club.

Of course, some players are over the hill by that age. The likes of Michael Owen and Dele Alli have shown that, and there is a chance that Alexander-Arnold is on that same path.

Hopefully, the defender can rediscover his best form soon, but some are already beginning to write him off.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

