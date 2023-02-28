Report: How much Arsenal could have to pay for Gabri Veiga











Arsenal have been linked with Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga in recent days.

Spanish outlet AS – via Sport Witness – recently reported that the Gunners have been eyeing the 20-year-old.

As well as Arsenal, Premier League rivals Manchester United are also apparently in pursuit.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that ‘four or five top clubs’ scouts are monitoring’ Veiga.

However, he suggested it was ‘too early’ to specifically link Arsenal and the young midfielder.

Now, Faro de Vigo – also via Sport Witness – has published more speculation regarding the Gunners and Veiga.

Apparently, the player is being ‘closely followed’ by Arsenal, Newcastle and a few other English clubs.

Meanwhile, La Liga duo Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are reportedly also showing interest in Veiga.

FDV has also mentioned how much the likes of Arsenal could expect to pay for the Spain Under-21 ace.

Veiga apparently has a €40million release clause, which works out at around £35million.

The report states the price is ‘very affordable’ for Arsenal and the other Premier League suitors.

FDV also spoke to two agents, Iago Bouzon and Fran Villa, to give their take on the midfielder.

“The player’s price is the one set by the clause,” they quote Bouzon as saying.

If Celta does not want to negotiate his sale, a club can pay the €40m and take Veiga without negotiating, depositing the money in La Liga.

Villa, meanwhile, thinks the player has room to improve his game.

“He is standing out above expectations and he has room for much more, he is going to get better,” said Villa.

“The best Gabri Veiga is yet to be seen.”

‘Mightily impressive’

It’s not surprising to see links between Arsenal and Veiga gaining traction.

The Gunners have enjoyed a superb season so far and remain frontrunners for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Veiga is one of Spain’s top youngsters, and as such will likely have plenty of top clubs after him.

Football Espana recently wrote an in-depth analysis about the Celta gem, asking whether he is the next breakout star in la Liga.

They also noted how he has ‘outshone’ Jude Bellingham and Pedri in terms of goals scored this season.

‘Bellingham and Pedri are undoubtedly two of the best talents in world football,’ they wrote.

‘But they are being outshone by another exciting young midfielder who has gone under the radar in La Liga for much of the season.

‘Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is having a seriously impressive breakthrough season in senior football.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

‘In those 19 appearances (this season), Veiga has amassed six goals, beating Pedri (five) and Bellingham (four).

‘Furthermore, he has added two assists, taking his goal contributions to eight.

‘In a team that has scored just 22 goals, those are impressive numbers, especially for someone who is still considered to a newbie in senior top level football.

‘Veiga’s statistics are mightily impressive. He ranks in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG and total shots.

‘He is also ranked highly for assists and shot-creating actions. In a team that has struggled for much of this season, these numbers are exceptionally good.’

With a reported release clause of just £35million, Arsenal could potentially land one of Spain’s top talents for a relatively low amount.

However, the Gunners must be mindful of the interest from other elite clubs in the player.