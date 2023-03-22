Report: Club legends now believe it's just a matter of time before 'superstar' signs for Liverpool











According to Football Transfers, there are a cohort of Liverpool legends who are anticipating Jude Bellingham’s arrival at Anfield and believe that the transfer is just a matter of formalities at this point.

This is a very interesting story to emerge, and it is intriguing to note that many former Liverpool players are tuned in with the ongoings at Anfield.

Interestingly, this comes just days after David Ornstein reported that it was unlikely that the ‘superstar’ will be signing for the Reds this summer, but perhaps these club legends know something we don’t.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Indeed, a number of the Reds’ legends remain at the club as ambassadors and are often around the training ground and the stadium on matchdays, so they would likely have a good grasp on what is going on around the club.

Intriguingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a former Liverpool player believing they have inside knowledge about a signing. Jose Enrique made quite a remarkable claim last week that Ryan Gravenberch is headed to Anfield, and now, it sounds as though other figures from Liverpool’s past believe that Bellingham will be coming in.

Of course, nothing is ever done until a deal is agreed and a contract is signed, but if there are people who know the club who believe that this deal is going to be done, there must be some positive noises coming from somewhere.

Whether or not Bellingham does indeed head to Anfield this summer remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a possibility as he has been named as the club’s top transfer target by The Athletic and the Reds are in dire need of a midfield rebuild right now.

This is definitely one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer, especially after this update.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all