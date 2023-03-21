‘It has emerged’: David Ornstein shares what 'multiple sources' are now telling him about Liverpool











Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, David Ornstein has shared an update on Liverpool and their chase for Jude Bellingham’s signature.

It was reported on Monday that the Reds are increasingly unlikely to sign Bellingham, and Ornstein has now gone on the record to share what he knows about this story.

The journalist does indeed say that the Reds are unlikely to sign Bellingham at this point, but he made sure to note that a deal is not impossible.

Bellingham pursuit not off

Ornstein shared what he’s been hearing.

“It has emerged that three candidates are probably his strongest suitors. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid and what we report is that it looks increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will do the deal this summer as it stands. I will always add that caveat because things do change in this industry and firm decisions are yet to be made around this,” Ornstein said.

“I think it’s vital to stress that Liverpool’s pursuit is not off, but that is our understanding of the current situation when speaking to multiple sources with knowledge of this situation across this industry. I’ll finish saying that Liverpool are reluctant to get into a bidding war at that level of finance, this is a different ballgame altogether. We’re not saying with certainty how this will conclude, we’re just relaying what we are hearing at this moment in time.”

Unlikely

The Bellingham move may not be off just yet, but it sounds as though it’s on its last legs.

Indeed, with both Real Madrid and Manchester City pushing hard here, the reality is that Liverpool may well just be priced out of a move.

It’s a real shame as Bellingham could be just what Liverpool need to move into a new era, but, realistically, the Reds aren’t able to shop at that end of the market right now as FSG continue to look for outside investment into the club.

It would be very surprising if Bellingham were to end up at Anfield from here.

