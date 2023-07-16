Liverpool have now spoken to Benjamin Pavard’s management over a possible move to Anfield this summer.

That’s according to German journalist Christian Falk, speaking to Give Me Sport about the Bayern Munich star.

Liverpool have been on an all-out offensive to revolutionise their midfield this summer.

Four senior players left at the end of last season and have been replaced by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Both incomings and outgoings may not be done there, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.

Jurgen Klopp will be aware that he can’t focus only on his midfield this summer.

It was a weak spot in the side last season, but other areas need addressing.

Right-back is an area that is always widely discussed given the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Signing the French international could allow Alexander-Arnold to shift permanently into midfield.

Liverpool have spoken to Pavard’s management

Speaking about the £26m-rated defender, Falk said: “Yeah, of course. He’s an interesting player for the Premier League.

“Chelsea are always in talks with his management; Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don’t have the money at the moment.

“They would like to have him as a free agent next summer.”

Pavard is a highly-regarded defender, but his time at Bayern Munich appears to be coming to an end.

He’s keen on a move away from the German champions and a Premier League switch would make a lot of sense.

Pavard is capable of dealing with physical duels well and is an exceptional passer.

He’s a better defender technically than Alexander-Arnold, but may not want to risk sitting on the bench at Anfield if Klopp perseveres with the Englishman at right-back.

Pavard’s management will be keen to get assurance from Liverpool over his minutes if he does make the switch.

On paper, it looks like a great deal for the Reds, but guarantees over playing might end up scuppering a move.