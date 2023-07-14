£35m reported Liverpool target wants to leave as his club ‘expecting offer’

Liverpool have been linked with France international Benjamin Pavard in recent weeks.

In June, journalist Christian Falk claimed that there have been talks between the Reds and Bayern Munich over a move.

“Liverpool and Pavard,” he wrote on CaughtOffside at the end of last month.

“They talked with the agents but have never been concrete with the club and that’s also the positions of the other clubs.

“There aren’t many clubs which are of interest to Pavard. There was and is Barca, there’s Liverpool, Chelsea, then if City are on the table, City too.”

That last point Falk made about City is important, as they are now reportedly pushing harder for the reported Anfield target.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now tweeted that Pavard is a “serious option” for the Citizens.

The reported Liverpool target also has “more concrete options” as he “definitely wants to leave” Bayern.

However, Plettenberg did not mention Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. He named Manchester United and Juventus.

Now, Pavard’s club is “expecting an offer soon” for the 27-year-old, added the reporter.

Plettenberg previously tweeted that Bayern want between £25million and £35million for Pavard.

Our view

It is no shock to see so many top clubs eyeing Pavard.

He’s a serial winner who has lifted numerous league titles as well as the 2018 World Cup.

Many rate the right-back highly. 90Min stated that the player is ‘one of Europe’s most talented full-backs’.

The 27-year-old has also won the Champions League. Needless to say, he ticks many boxes for Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool will need to get a move on if they want to sign Pavard. There’s a lot of competition for him.