Liverpool could block ‘outstanding’ £190k-a-week Anfield star’s move away

Reports have been circulating suggesting that Liverpool star Jordan Henderson could be on the move.

However, the £190,000-a-week Anfield star’s switch to Saudi Arabia could now be under threat.

According to The Daily Mail, his move away from Liverpool is now in jeopardy due to the fact Al-Ettifaq are struggling to meet the demands of the Premier League club.

The report goes on to say that Henderson has already agreed a £700k-a-week move to the Saudi Pro League.

The two clubs still have to come to an agreement on the price and Liverpool’s £20million valuation is currently to move for Al-Ettifaq.

If Henderson were to move to the club then his new salary would be quadruple the amount of his current salary in England.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Jordan Henderson could leave Liverpool

No doubt Jordan Henderson has been an “outstanding” player for Liverpool over the years. The captain has helped them win the Champions League and Premier League.

He will always be fondly remembered by fans but they may be shocked to see him moving to Saudi Arabia this summer window.

Of course, the huge salary has made a big impact on his decision. No one could have predicted that the midfielder could move to the Saudi Pro League to head to a side managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Teams from the Saudi Pro League have shown that they mean business in the transfer window. Clubs have already signed Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and many other top players.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool have already signed a couple of midfielders this summer so Henderson leaving would not affect them as badly this summer.

They have needed a rebuild to the squad and with Henderson 33 years-old, he has no doubt fallen down the pecking order at the club.