Liverpool have received a £40m bid for their ‘very good’ player now

Saudi Arabia’s recruitment drive is continuing, and Liverpool have just received a very tempting offer for one of their most important players.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, the Reds have just received a £40m offer for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad.

The Brazilian midfielder underperformed at times last season, but make no mistake about it he’s still one of the Reds’ best players.

At the age of just 29, Fabinho is far from being over the hill at Anfield, but there were signs of decline last season, so perhaps this is an offer that the Reds should consider.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool are currently working on a deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton who could be an immediate replacement for Fabinho, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transition into a hybrid midfield role could also help fill the gap left behind by the Brazilian.

However, with that being said, if the ‘very good’ midfielder does rediscover his best form, he’ll be worth a lot more than just £40m.

Let’s not beat around the bush, at his best, Fabinho is arguably the best holding midfield player in the Premier League, and while it’s been a little while since we’ve seen him play to the best of his ability, there were some signs of life towards the end of last season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool needed to revamp their midfield heading into this season, and while drastic changes needed to be made, getting rid of Fabinho has never appeared to be on the agenda until now.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Liverpool player has been linked to Saudi Arabia. Both Jordan Henderson and Thiago have also been the subjects of interest from the Gulf, but it now appears as though Fabinho may be the closest to an exit.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.