Manchester City want to sign ‘underrated’ £26m player who Liverpool have spoken to

Manchester City could now make a move for a Liverpool target if they do end up losing Kyle Walker to Bayern Munich this summer.

Reports have surfaced today suggesting Walker has given the go-ahead for a move to Munich. This, despite City offering him a new deal.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

But rather than rest on their laurels, it seems City are moving quickly and have identified French defender, Benjamin Pavard, as a player who could replace Walker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City have placed the Bayern defender on top of their list. Romano claims that Pavard is the Premier League champions’ ‘priority’ for if Walker does leave.

Of course, we know from previous reports that Pavard has held talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield.

However, that doesn’t seem to have progressed with so much other items on the agenda for the Reds.

Lauded by Thomas Tuchel as an ‘underrated‘ defender, Pavard would tick plenty of boxes for Pep Guardiola.

Capable of playing in a number of positions across the back four and even in a back three or five, Pavard would offer Guardiola plenty of options at the back.

It remains to be seen whether Pavard and Walker will be involved in a deal together.

Perfect Guardiola signing

Benjamin Pavard would be so good for Manchester City. His ability to move into a number of positions and the fact he’s so good with the ball means he’s ideal for City.

Something hasn’t gone quite right for him with Bayern but that doesn’t mean he is a failure at all.

A different player to Walker, it’s easy to see why Guardiola would want the Frenchman at his club.

Who can forget his cracking goal at the 2018 World Cup too. And if he can produce a bit of that a City, he’ll soon be loved by the fans.