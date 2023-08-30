Liverpool have now reportedly made their move to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

A report from French outlet Sports Zone has shared more details about the Malian international’s future.

Time is running out for Liverpool to bring in their desired midfield target.

Despite signing Wataru Endo, it appears as though Jurgen Klopp wants at least one more option in the centre of the pitch.

Plenty of options are being considered including Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

However, Liverpool appear to have made a move to bring in Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

The 23-year-old has made a great start to life in the Premier League after signing from Lens for £21m last summer.

Roy Hodgson’s side have now slapped a £70m price tag on Doucoure to try and stop him leaving before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool need to decide sooner rather than later if they’re going to make a proposal to Crystal Palace, but they’ve now taken a step towards trying to sign the midfielder.

Liverpool make move for Doucoure

Posting on social media, Sports Zone reported: “Liverpool have sent Cheick Doucouré a contract offer in the hope of striking a deal.

“Liverpool wants to sign a 6 before midnight Friday and is keen to vary his options, Cheick Doucouré is one, for sure, but he’s not alone….”

Liverpool have been stung already this summer by trying to sign players who ultimately didn’t want to join the club.

They had a bid accepted for Moises Caicedo before he decided to join Chelsea.

Romeo Lavia was also a long-term target but he too chose to head to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have made a move for Doucoure but will want to know if he’s willing to make the move before submitting a bid.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Whether that’s the right approach is yet to be seen, but Doucoure’s £70m price tag shouldn’t be an issue either.

They made a much larger offer for Caicedo that ultimately didn’t go through and Palace will know Klopp has that money available.

Time is running out and Liverpool’s top four aspirations may hinge on bringing in one more player.