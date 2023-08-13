Fabrizio Romano has late night update on Moises Caicedo for Chelsea and Liverpool fans

Fabrizio Romano has shared a late-night update on Brighton star Moises Caicedo for Chelsea and Liverpool fans.

Chelsea seem to finally be closing in on their man after Liverpool threatened to hijack their move for Caicedo over the weekend.

Indeed, Liverpool agreed a £110 million fee with Brighton for Caicedo on Friday, with Jurgen Klopp also confirming the news in his press conference.

But the 21-year-old has decided he prefers a move to West London to link up with Mauricio Pochettino over a switch to Anfield and now Chelsea are aiming to wrap up a deal with the Seagulls.

And Romano claims that Chelsea are hoping to have Caicedo at Stamford Bridge for their clash against Liverpool today.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano shared a late night update on Caicedo’s proposed move to Chelsea.

“Many Liverpool and Chelsea fans asking me for updates on Caicedo,” he said. “Look guys, at 1am in the night while I’m recording, I’m told Chelsea are still in contact with Brighton.

“They are exchanging emails tonight to check everything after the official bid from Chelsea. The bid is in excess of £100m, so they offered more than Liverpool for Caicedo and the deal is getting really closer.

“They’re working at night because they hope to have Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for Chelsea vs Liverpool. Incredible game.”

Romano also added that Caicedo is set to sign an eight-year contract with the Blues should his proposed move go through.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

It looks like Chelsea may finally get their top midfield target, which will be a huge blow for Liverpool after they agreed a deal with Brighton.

Of course, Caicedo has long been in talks with the Blues and it seems that he is eager to stick to his original preference.

The 21-year-old looks set to complete a record-breaking switch to Chelsea and it’s fair to say he’ll be under increased pressure to deliver.

As for Liverpool, they are in desperate need of a new holding midfielder and also face competition from Chelsea for Romeo Lavia now too.