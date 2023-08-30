Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ‘really interested’ in signing Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips before Friday’s deadline.

That’s according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who has been speaking to GiveMeSport about Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder.

The Reds have moved to bolster their options in midfield by bringing in Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. The Japanese midfielder made his first start under Klopp on Sunday at St James’ Park as Liverpool picked up a dramatic 2-1 win.

But the German boss is expected to bring at least one more option in the middle of the park before the transfer window slams shut.

And Crook has suggested Liverpool could snap up Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Klopp really interested in Phillips

Speaking to GMS, Crook claimed that Jurgen Klopp is very keen on signing Phillips and City could be open to allowing his departure.

“Yeah, Kalvin Phillips is a name that has been mentioned to me in the last couple of weeks as someone that Klopp is really interested in,” he said

“It might be possible that Manchester City would let them go on loan. I guess that might depend on if City can get the Matheus Nunes deal over the line.

“Ryan Gravenberch as well, I think the interest is genuine. They probably are still one midfielder light. I think that’s the priority.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Phillips completed a £45 million switch to City from Leeds United last summer but endured a difficult debut season at the Etihad Stadium.

The midfielder struggled for form and fitness, with Guardiola barely using him throughout the campaign. The 27-year-old had starred for Leeds beforehand and even impressed for England at the Euros in 2021.

While it remains unclear whether City would allow Phillips to join a direct rival, he would be a smart piece of business for Liverpool at this stage of the window.

He has barely played over the past year but he’s a top defensive-midfielder when at his best.