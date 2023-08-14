£60m player has now given Chelsea a signal that he wants to join them

Another hour ticks by and there’s yet more updates flying in around the future of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

After the Moises Caicedo debacle last week, we’re now moving into similar territory with Lavia. Liverpool have apparently bid £60m this morning, which Southampton have accepted. Chelsea, though, are apparently still pushing and want to sign Lavia as well as Caicedo.

The young midfielder is one of the hottest properties in English football right now. Liverpool have reportedly tracked him all summer, but now Chelsea are apparently pushing to get him as well.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And despite reports of Liverpool agreeing a fee for Lavia, it looks like Chelsea might get their way again.

According to The Times, Lavia has apparently shown indications that he would prefer the move to Chelsea as it stands.

It’s believed his relationship with Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment, Joe Shields, is key. Shields was the one who took him to Southampton in the first place and it’s believed their relationship has stayed close.

Quite who Liverpool will move onto if they do miss out on Lavia remains to be seen. Jurgen Klopp will be bitterly disappointed to see Lavia and Caicedo opt against moves to Anfield.

Chelsea clearly enticing for players

Whether it’s the idea of a long contract, the project that Todd Boehly is selling, or simply the idea of being in London, it seems that Chelsea are proving an attractive destination for players.

Lavia following Caicedo to Stamford Bridge will feel like a bitter blow for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. There was a time when players would jump at the chance of a move to Anfield.

Now, it seems other matters are in play and as with Caicedo, it feels like Lavia is leaning towards the Blues here.