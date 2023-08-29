Sky Sports journalist says Liverpool could try and sign ‘enormous’ midfielder this week

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch this week, and Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared the latest on the situation.

The Reds pulled off a remarkable comeback against Newcastle United on Sunday, but their need for a new midfielder was still very evident in that game. Wataru Endo has come in, but the ideal thing for Jurgen Klopp would be to add one more midfielder before Friday’s deadline.

Gravenberch could be the one.

Liverpool could push to sign Ryan Gravenberch this week

Liverpool‘s need for reinforcements in the middle of the park dates back to 2021.

The Reds did nothing to address it last year, and that cost them a place in the top four. Klopp has gone out and signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo so far, and they’re all good signings, especially the first two.

Endo is clearly a stop-gap addition, and it would be wise on Liverpool’s part to use the final few days of the window to sign another player.

Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch has been heavily linked, and Plettenberg thinks Liverpool could push for his signature this week.

The journalist tweeted: “Feeling is that Liverpool could push for Ryan Gravenberch in the next days! Bayern is waiting for concrete offers as he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under Thomas Tuchel.

“Gravenberch wants to play regularly and is unhappy with his situation. The player has not been informed of a potential swap deal so far. Gravenberch, one to watch until Deadline Day.”

TBR View:

Liverpool appear to have a free run at signing Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester United were Jurgen Klopp’s biggest rivals to sign the Dutchman, but it looks like they’ve turned their attention to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham.

Gravenberch, who was once praised by Erik ten Hag for his ‘enormous‘ passing accuracy, could now be easily gettable for Liverpool, but there’s not a lot of time left.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming days, but we think Gravenberch would be a great signing for Klopp’s side.