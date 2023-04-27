Liverpool have just made a move to sign 'perfect' midfielder in last few days











Liverpool have made their move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in the past few days.

That’s according to German outlet BILD, who provide the latest details on the Dutchman’s future.

Liverpool’s form has picked up recently, but there’s still no guarantee of European football next season.

The area that appears to need the most attention in Liverpool’s squad this summer is their midfield.

At least three first-team players are set to move on when the season ends, including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Even though Curtis Jones has stepped up in recent weeks, and Thiago controlled yesterday’s game against West Ham, reinforcements are needed.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham has been identified as their top target for some time.

However, any move for the sensational Englishman looks difficult.

Liverpool have identified a number of alternatives, and appear to have made their move to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

The 20-year-old has a similar profile to Bellingham, but could be available for a much more reasonable fee.

Liverpool made move for Gravenberch this week

The report from BILD states that, ‘a delegation from Liverpool FC had sought talks with Gravenberch’s management in the past few days, and talks should also take place on site in Holland.’

They go on to say that there hasn’t been any contact yet between Liverpool and Bayern Munich about a possible move.

The German club still think highly of Gravenberch and aren’t prepared to give up on him yet despite a tricky first team in the Bundesliga.

Given Bayern Munich signed him for a relatively inexpensive fee last summer, they may be tempted to simply sell him on if they get the right offer.

He’s been a bit-part player since joining from Ajax for £16m, and his minutes haven’t increased under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Photo by Christina Pahnke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

The ‘perfect’ midfielder might end up being just that at Liverpool if they make a move for him in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp could give Gravenberch more minutes than he’s currently getting in Germany.

He’s got a huge amount of potential, and a higher ceiling than Jones or Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool’s squad has a huge age gap between promising stars and players just past their peak.

Gravenberch doesn’t solve that issue but could be brought in alongside another more experienced midfielder this summer.

Show all