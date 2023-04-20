‘A perfect signing’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool really think £16m midfielder is the one











Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Ryan Gravenberch’s future amid a number of strong linked to Liverpool.

The journalist was speaking on his YouTube channel and he delivered an interesting update on the Dutch midfielder’s future.

Romano says that while Bayern Munich do not want the £16m man to leave, he says that Liverpool are desperate to sign the young midfielder this summer believing that he could be the perfect signing for the Reds.

Gravenberch would be perfect

Romano shared Liverpool’s view of Gravenberch.

“They had a direct conversation and they want to push, they are still there for Gravenberch and they’re not giving up. They consider Gravenberch as a perfect signing he’s young, talented and wants to play a lot of games. Bayern, the board and Thomas Tuchel want Gravenberch to stay, but let’s see how the conversation with Gravenberch and his agent will go. Liverpool are waiting, but Bayern want to keep and trust Gravenberch next season,” Romano said.

Get him

If Liverpool genuinely do believe that Gravenberch is the perfect signing this summer, they need to get this deal done.

Indeed, you very rarely get to sign a player who you genuinely believe is ‘perfect’, and with the Reds needing a midfielder more than anything else this summer, they need to push the boat out and bring the player in.

Of course, it’s not easy to do business with Bayern Munich. After all, they’re not in the business of selling their key players very often, but if the player does kick up a fuss after a difficult season at the Allianz Arena, a move to Anfield could be on the cards.

The midfielder is certainly one to keep an eye on from a Liverpool point of view as we head into the summer.

