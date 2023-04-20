‘That is possible’: Pundit reckons Liverpool could end up signing £130m player this summer











Liverpool may have ruled themselves out of the race for Jude Bellingham, but Kenny Cunningham believes a deal could still be possible this summer.

The former Republic of Ireland captain was discussing Bellingham’s future on Off The Ball, and he still believes that the Borussia Dortmund star could end up at Anfield once Liverpool clear out their squad.

The Reds are set to cut back on their wage budget massively this summer as the likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and potentially James Milner prepare to leave the club, while there have also been reports of Joel Matip potentially leaving.

Cunningham believes that when all is said and done, Liverpool may well have space in their budget to bring Bellingham in this summer after all.

Bellingham could join

The pundit gave his verdict on Liverpool’s Bellingham pursuit.

“I take Klopp at face value for what he said, and I think a lot of what he’s said is correct, but I still think there’s an argument to be made that for £130m plus wages they could get five or six players out and off the wage bill and transfer fees in and you could make a pitch for Bellingham. I think you could lose half a dozen players, get £50m in transfer fees and pitch £70m on top of that and get Bellingham in. I think that is possible, I don’t know if the player is up for that,” Cunningham said.

Could they?

Bellingham is reportedly no longer a target for Liverpool, but when you listen to Cunningham here, you start to wonder if the Reds could have a trick up their sleeve.

With Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino all off the books, the Reds will not only have more money in their wage bill, their player amortisation numbers will also drop on their financial books too.

All of those high-profile departures are bound to free up a lot of cash, and who better to spend it on than Bellingham?

Let’s be honest, Bellingham’s arrival is not likely, but there will be money to spend at Anfield this summer.

