Report: Liverpool set to offload Tottenham target Naby Keita











The latest reports suggest that Liverpool will allow midfielder Naby Keita to leave on a free transfer at the end of the summer.

Reports from talkSPORT have revealed this latest update around Keita, and it is worrying for the club because they spent £52.75 million on him.

The central midfielder has struggled to set the world alight at Anfield, and he has struggled for consistency due to many injuries.

It has been no secret that Keita has been linked to fellow Premier League side Tottenham in the past and this could be the perfect opportunity for the North London side to pick up the player.

Tottenham transfer target Keita will leave Liverpool when his contract expires

Keita definitely has quality to exceed at a high level and he has shown that at both RB Leipzig and Liverpool, but with the Guinea international picking up 18 different injuries since joining the Reds, per Transfermarkt, he hasn’t been able to show it as much as expected.

Back in 2020, Liverpool player Virgil Van Dijk emphasised how good he believed the midfielder was as he called him “World Class”, per Anfield Index.

There is definitely a great player in Keita; however, it is most definitely a big risk for any top team to take him on with his history.

Spurs have some great central midfielders, so they wouldn’t need to rely on Keita should he signed, and this could be key to deciding if they make the move for him.

