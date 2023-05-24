Liverpool could now confirm move for ‘unbelievable’ player very soon – journalist











Liverpool are set to move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister sooner rather than later this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provides an update on the World Cup winner.

The rebuild at Anfield over the summer is set to be very interesting.

Liverpool have released four first-team players already with Arthur Melo’s loan deal also set to end.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

There is also talk of other players being sold, such as Caoimhin Kelleher and Joe Gomez.

With Liverpool almost certain to miss out on the Champions League, improvement is needed across the squad.

It looks as though their first recruit is going to be Argentinian midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old is one of many Brighton players who has really impressed this season.

His performances in Qatar put the spotlight on him and he delivered on the biggest stage.

Liverpool look set to move for Mac Allister very soon and could confirm that move before the transfer window even opens.

Fabrizio Romano has said that the deal is nearly done and Jones agrees with this sentiment.

He believes Brighton don’t want to mess around as they start the process of replacing one of their best players.

Liverpool to move quickly for Mac Allister

Speaking about the diminutive playmaker, Jones said: “We’ve seen before that Brighton don’t like people going into negotiations with them, and not having a clear understanding of how much they expect if that player is going to leave.

“So, I think Liverpool will respect that and if that’s the case, then it shouldn’t be too long before Mac Allister is a Liverpool player.”

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder seems like a very good fit for Liverpool.

He wears the number 10 at Brighton but can play several different roles in midfield.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi has played him in behind the striker, in a box-to-box role or even in front of the defence.

That versatility will be very appealing to Jurgen Klopp who is losing several options in midfield.

Liverpool will want to confirm a move for Mac Allister sooner rather than later.

They can then identify more key targets who would complement the young Argentinian.

