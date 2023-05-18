Jurgen Klopp is now considering selling £85k-a-week Liverpool player – journalist











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is now reportedly considering selling defender Joe Gomez if an appropriate offer comes in.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, via Give Me Sport, who provides an update on the £85,000-a-week centre-back.

It’s set to be a big summer of change at Liverpool.

The club confirmed yesterday that four first-team players will be leaving at the end of the season.

It will be an emotional farewell to Anfield this weekend for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and in particular Roberto Firmino.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

With two games remaining, Liverpool have given themselves an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

A seven-game winning streak has put pressure on Newcastle and Manchester United, although both sides have a game in hand.

Liverpool will need to dip into the transfer market this summer to improve their ageing squad.

Midfield looks like the key area requiring attention, but improvements may be made elsewhere.

Taylor has suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be open to selling Joe Gomez this summer.

The 25-year-old is Klopp’s fourth-choice centre-back right now, and has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Anfield.

Klopp open to selling Liverpool defender Gomez

Talking about the 11-cap England international’s future, Taylor said: “It’s hard to say really.

“Ultimately it will hinge on whether any options arrive on the table for him.

“I think Liverpool would probably be open to losing him and replacing him if they had a chance to get a decent fee.”

Newcastle have recently been linked with Gomez, although he it’s hard to see him starting at St. James’ Park ahead of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

Gomez has made 20 league appearances this season but has played just 90 minutes since the middle of February.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk Klopp’s first-choice centre-backs at Liverpool, Gomez may need to leave to play first-team football.

He would likely have plenty of Premier League suitors if he did become available.

Klopp may also be looking to bring in another defender to freshen up his squad.

With Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams also still at the club, Liverpool are very much oversubscribed on centre-backs right now.

