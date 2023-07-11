Leeds new Adidas 23/24 home kit: Where to buy and money-saving deals

Leeds United have released the Whites’ new Adidas home kit for the 23/24 season. So, where are the places for fans to buy their shirt and are there any money-saving deals?

The Elland Road outfit unveiled Adidas’ offering for Leeds’ 23/24 season home kit on July 11. It takes inspiration from the west Yorkshire team’s traditional all-white strips and their iconic use of the peacock. Adidas has also created the new Leeds kit with 100% recycled materials.

Acid FC also contributed to the design of Leeds’ new 23/24 season home kit after combining the Whites’ heritage and history. BOXT has also now replaced SBOTOP as the front-of-shirt sponsor on Leeds’ new kit. It was previously the Whites’ sleeve sponsor but updated its deal.

Fans could buy Leeds’ new home shirt for the 2023/24 Championship season from its launch on July 11. So, where are the places that fans can get Adidas’ offering for the upcoming term and are there any money-saving deals available on the Elland Road outfit’s latest home strip?

Where to buy the new Leeds United 23/24 Adidas home kit

Leeds made their 23/24 home kit available for all fans to buy from the launch of Adidas’ new design. Whites season ticket holders could purchase the strip first at 08:00 BST on July 11. While fans had to wait until 09:00 BST, July 11 for Leeds’ new home kit to go on general sale.

Additionally, the Whites’ 23/24 season home kit is their fourth made by Adidas. The German sportswear brand agreed on a multi-year kit manufacturer contract with Leeds in July 2020 running until the end of the 24/25 season. It was a record-breaking deal for the Whites, too.

Fans can buy Leeds’ new 23/24 home kit by Adidas from various outlets from its launch, as well. But the price of the kit and the money-saving deals available can differ between stores.

Leeds United official club store

When buying the 23/24 Leeds home kit from Adidas through the Whites’ official club store, adults can get the shirt for £65. Shorts cost a further £30 for adults and socks come in one size at a cost of £15. While Leeds’ 23/24 youth shirts cost £50 and socks cost a further £15.

Leeds are also selling full mini kits for £50 or full 23/24 baby kits for £40. While fans can get the EFL Championship sleeve patch for an additional £5 on the adult and/or the youth shirt. Customisation allows for up to 10 characters and two numbers at a further cost of £15, too.

Adidas

Fans can also buy the new Leeds 23/24 season home kit from its launch through the Whites’ kit partner, Adidas. But the German sportswear giant sells the Elland Road side’s latest strips at an increased price. Adult shirts cost £75 and kids shirts are £55, rather than £65 and £50.

Adult home shorts are also £38, rather than £30, while Adidas does not yet offer kids shorts. Adidas does offer free shipping to members of its free AdiClub programme, however. Those who sign up also get discount vouchers for Adidas’ other items and members-only products.

JD Sports

JD Sports is Leeds’ UK retail partner and it offers Whites fans an alternative outlet to buy the Adidas 23/24 home kit through. But like Adidas, the self-professed king of trainers sells their home shirt at an increased cost of £65 for adults. Although youth shirts are at their £50 RRP.

Fans can also buy a full kids 23/24 Leeds kit by Adidas from JD Sports for £50 or a baby kit £40. While JD Sports sells Leeds’ new 23/24 home shorts in youth sizes at £25 and at £30 for adults. Fans can additionally buy Adidas’ offering for Leeds’ 23/24 season socks for £15.

JD sports further offers Leeds fans a number of money-saving deals when buying the 23/24 home kit. It has a 20% student discount and 10% off all customers’ first orders when signing up for JD Sports’ newsletter. Delivery from JD Sports is also free for orders in excess of £70.