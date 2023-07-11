How long is left on Leeds Adidas contract as fans hail ‘superb’ new home kit

Kit launch fever has hit Elland Road with Leeds United fans reacting to Adidas’ 23/24 season home shirt. So how long is left on the Whites’ contract with the German brand?

Leeds entered into a multi-year contract with Adidas to produce their new kits back in July 2020. The deal was a record-breaking agreement for the Elland Road natives ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. But their 23/24 strip will feature in the Championship.

Adidas has worked with Leeds to incorporate the club’s historic use of the peacock for the kit’s design. It has also embraced the west Yorkshire outfit’s classic all-white strips for their latest kit. But Adidas is still to finalise its designs for Leeds’ latest 23/24 away and third kits.

Leeds fans react online as Adidas unveils their 23/24 home kit

Leeds fans flocked to social media to offer their instant reactions after the Whites released Adidas’ 23/24 season home kit. The Championship club unveiled the strip on July 11 ahead of it going on sale that day. But fans must wait until July 24 to get the logo of each sponsor.

The logos of sponsors AMT and Flamingo Land will only be available from July 24. While the Whites have also embraced a new front-of-shirt sponsor. BOXT replaced SBOTOP as the front-of-shirt sponsor for Leeds’ new 23/24 kit after striking an extended agreement in June.

So, here is how Leeds fans reacted on social media to the club’s new 23/24 Adidas home kit:

How long is left on Leeds’ kit supplier contract with Adidas?

Leeds United announced Adidas as their new kit supplier in June 2020 after they agreed to a multi-year contract. The German sportswear brand will produce the west Yorkshire natives’ home, away and third jerseys until the end of the 2024/25 season in a record-breaking deal.

Adidas’ kit supplier contract with Leeds also includes producing the Elland Road outfit’s new training items. While the deal struck ahead of the Whites’ return to the Premier League even saw the German brand enter into a partnership with the club for the very first time, as well.