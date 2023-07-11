Leeds new kit 23/24 released: First look, cost, sponsor, supplier and how to buy

Leeds United have released their new Adidas home kit for the 2023/24 Championship season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy one.

The Whites will don their latest shirt in the second-tier in 23/24 after Sam Allardyce failed to prevent their relegation from the Premier League. His brief tenure at Elland Road saw Leeds fall back into the Championship. While Daniel Farke has now taken control in west Yorkshire.

Leeds will hope Farke’s reign brings about a swift return to the top-flight in Adidas’ offering for the 23/24 season. The German brand has worked with the Whites to create a new strip. The two have also taken inspiration from the club’s historic use of the peacock for its design.

First look at the new Leeds 23/24 Adidas home kit

Adidas and Leeds revealed the Whites’ new 23/24 season home kit on July 11. The strip is an all-white ensemble with further yellow and blue aspects throughout. Adidas has also used blue for the base colour of the brand’s logo plus the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor, BOXT.

The Whites’ new 23/24 season home kit by Adidas is a sleek number with its blend of Leeds’ traditional colours. Adidas has adopted Leeds’ classic yellow and blue colours for the brand’s trademark stripes on the shoulders. It further uses the stripes for their new shorts and socks.

Leeds’ new home kit is also the first strip that Adidas has designed for the club for the 23/24 season. The German sportswear giant is still to finalise its designs for Leeds’ latest away and third kits. Confirmation of the design of the Whites’ change stripes will come later this year.

How much does the new Leeds 23/24 home kit cost?

Leeds and Adidas have priced the Whites’ new 23/24 season home kit at £65 for adults and at a cost of £50 for kids. While fans can also buy a full mini kit for £50 or a baby’s kit for £40.

The Elland Road side are also selling their new 23/24 shorts via the club’s official website at £30 for adults and £25 for kids. While their new socks are only available in one size for £15.

Who is the sponsor of the new Leeds 23/24 home kit?

Leeds have changed the front-of-shirt sponsor for the new 23/24 season home kit by Adidas from SBOTOP to BOXT. The Whites and smart home systems provider agreed an expanded sponsorship package in June 2023 for it to become the Elland Road side’s principal partner.

BOXT now has its branding on the front of Leeds’ first-team, women’s and academy kits. The previous sponsorship agreement only saw BOXT’s logo feature on the sleeves of Leeds’ kits.

Who is the supplier of the new Leeds 23/24 home kit?

Adidas is the supplier of the new Leeds home kit for the 23/24 season as part of the German brand’s multi-year agreement. It entered into a partnership with the Whites during July 2020 in a record-breaking deal for the club. While Adidas’ contract with Leeds will run until 2025.

How to buy the Leeds 23/24 home kit

Fans wanting to buy the new 23/24 Leeds home kit by Adidas can do so through the Whites’ official website. The Elland Road outfit released the strip for general sale from 09:00 BST on July 11. But the logos of sponsors AMT and Flamingo Land will only be available from July 24.

