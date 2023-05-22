Leeds United new kit 23/24 predicted release date











When do the Leeds United new kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here’s everything we know so far about the home, away and third shirts.

The big question really is, will Leeds United be wearing their new strip in the Premier League next season? This remains to be seen.

However, one thing is certain. We’ll be seeing some new kits at Elland Road for the 23/34 season, whether that be England’s top flight or indeed the Championship.

Three to be exact – with a new home kit, away kit and third kit all set to be released. But when will they come out? Here are our predicted release dates for the Leeds United new kits 23/24/

When does the new Leeds home kit come out?

We predict that the Leeds United home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around August 25th 2023.

We have predicted this based on last year’s release date, which was August 25th 2022, as taken from Leeds United’s official website.

This may not be the exact date, but it will likely be around this time.

When does the new Leeds away kit come out?

We predict that the Leeds away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around August 4th 2023.

At this moment in time, we do not know an exact date. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going on last year’s release date.

This is last year’s exact release for the away kit, as taken from Leeds United’s official website.

This is a little bit of a strange one with the away kit releasing before the home kit. However, we’ll see if Leeds decides to adopt the same strategy for the 23/24 season.

When does the new Leeds third kit come out?

We predict that the Leeds third kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around 22nd September 2023.

We do not know the exact release date at the moment. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going once again off last year’s release date.

This is last year’s exact release for the third kit, as taken from Leeds United’s official website.

