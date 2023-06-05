Leeds could now be set to lose ‘exceptional’ £26m player this summer











Leeds United look set to lose winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provides more details on the young Italian’s future.

It’s no surprise that some of Leeds United’s most valuable assets are already being linked with moves away from the club.

Relegation is always incredibly difficult to negotiate and Leeds go into the summer in a difficult position.

Sam Allardyce’s contract has not been extended and so the club are without a manager right now.

There were some players who wanted him to stay, but Allardyce said: “At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to.”

The club’s ownership is also up in the air with Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers still in negotiations.

Leeds could now lose one of their best most exciting young players in Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

The Italian international showed glimpses of brilliance this season but featured less regularly towards the end of the campaign.

Leeds could lose Gnonto this summer

Speaking about the 19-year-old’s future, Jones said: “The thing is Leeds have actually got a really good Championship squad, so I’m not sure that too many changes are going to be needed in that sense.

“It’s more about making sure that they’ve got the personalities that are ready for what’s to come.

“They’re obviously going to be raided for a couple of players and Wilfried Gnonto will be one of them.”

Leeds signed Gnonto last summer for £3.8m but he’s already been valued at £26m ahead of the transfer window opening.

The ‘exceptional’ winger has been linked with several sides already including Arsenal and Juventus.

Leeds won’t want to lose Gnonto and could try to convince him that a season in the Championship will do him good.

The club have plenty of really exciting young players who may benefit from more regular minutes.

Gnonto may be worried that if his time in the second tier doesn’t go well it might affect his prospects.

Not only that, but he’ll want to keep himself in contention for the Italy squad ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Playing outside of the Premier League would not do his chances of being called up much good.

