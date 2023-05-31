Arsenal eyeing 'one of the most promising young players' in Europe; £26m price tag - report











Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto.

This is according to Calciomercato – via Sport Witness – who claims the Gunners are ‘following his situation closely’.

As well as Arsenal, several ‘big’ Serie A sides are apparently looking to snap Gnonto up from Leeds this summer.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arsenal are currently looking to bolster their ranks ahead of their return to Champions League action next term.

The Gunners will also hope to put together a squad that can go all the way in the Premier League title race.

Meanwhile, Leeds are reeling from their last-day relegation and drop to the Championship for next season.

Gnonto has been one of the few bright spots in a dismal season at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old joined Leeds last season from FC Zurich for a reported fee of just over £4million.

However, the likes of Arsenal will probably have to pay several times that fee if they want Gnonto this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport – via TEAMtalk – Leeds want at least €30milliion (£26million) for the Italian.

And that would be the minimum amount.

As per the report, ‘ideally, they could even earn up to €40million (£35million).’

Our view

Gnonto is a top talent who has proven his class at Premier League and international level. At just 19 years of age, he could become a superstar.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Sport – via Leeds Live – recently named him at number 17 on a list of the ’20 most promising young players’ in Europe.

Even at the higher end of how much Leeds want for Gnonto, he’d be a bargain, and Arsenal should certainly make their move.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Competition for Gnonto is likely to be fierce, but the Gunners should be able to outmuscle their rival suitors in Serie A.

At the same time, the player seemingly feels he has unfinished business in Italy. He’s yet to make a competitive appearance in the Italian game.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, a move back to his home nation may well appeal more than staying in the Premier League.