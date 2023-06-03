‘What we’re hearing’: Journalist shares what he’s now being told about the 49ers at Leeds











The San Francisco 49ers were surprised to see Elland Road put up as a potential security as Andrea Radrizzani tried to secure a loan to buy Sampdoria.

News broke this week that Radrizzani had taken the bold step of offering up Leeds United’s stadium as a security on a loan.

As you can imagine, the fanbase weren’t too happy to hear that their owner had done this, while Radrizzani’s business partners were shocked too.

According to Graham Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, the 49ers were completely surprised by this step by Radrizzani.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

49ers caught by surprise

Smyth shared what he knows about this situation.

“They (the 49ers) must be enraged that someone who they have gone into business with in good faith has done something that can damage their future investment,” Smyth’s co-host said.

“That’s what we’re hearing that this has come as a complete surprise to them. What their response is will be very interesting. I think it’s time for the 49ers to tell the supporters what is going on,” Smyth said.

Ridiculous

This whole situation is nothing short of ridiculous.

The fact that Radrizzani has gone behind the 49ers’ back to do this during a time when a full takeover of Leeds United is expected is outrageous, and it’s hard to see how the two parties co-exist after this.

An element of trust has to have been affected by this story, and if the 49ers and Radrizzani can’t trust each other, then they can’t run Leeds United together effectively.

This situation needs to be resolved one way or another.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 19: Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Show all