Many Leeds players wanted 68-year-old to be the manager next season











Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that many Leeds United players wanted Sam Allardyce to remain as the manager next season, but that will not happen.

The Whites suffered relegation on the final day of the campaign following their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. They’re back in the Championship now and have a daunting campaign coming up.

As for their managerial situation, Allardyce will definitely not be at the helm next season – even though many wanted him there.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Many Leeds United players wanted Sam Allardyce to be the manager next season

Leeds United confirmed yesterday that they have parted ways with Sam Allardyce.

The 68-year-old was brought in with just four games left in the season. He was given the extremely difficult job of keeping the Whites safe, but he failed.

Allardyce’s reign at Elland Road came to an end after three defeats and a draw in his four games in charge. Leeds, as a result, suffered relegation.

However, despite not helping the side win even a single game, Jacobs has claimed that a range of Leeds players wanted Andrea Radrizzani to retain Allardyce’s services as the manager for next season as well.

He told GiveMeSport: “My understanding is that there is a range of Leeds players who feel like he deserved the opportunity, and they would have preferred that stability with him.

“I don’t think that anything (about the next manager) is entirely decided at this point.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Sam Allardyce is a fantastic manager, but it is hard to believe that many players wanted him to stay at the club after he failed to win a single game.

The 68-year-old has been there and done it in the past, but he has suffered relegation in each of his last two jobs – at West Brom and Leeds – and that may well be that for him in terms of Premier League management.

Leeds’ focus now is on a new manager to help bring them right back up next year. That will not be easy, especially with the uncertainty about the ownership situation.

It will be interesting to see who the Whites will turn to now but the one thing that’s certain is it will not be Big Sam.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Show all