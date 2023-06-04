Juventus make contact with Leeds about signing Wilfried Gnonto











Juventus have made contact with Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto over a potential deal to bring him back to Italy this summer.

The young Italian was one of the few players to emerge with any credit from an otherwise abysmal season for the Yorkshire club.

And the Whites could now face losing their star man, with Juventus joining Arsenal in being keen on signing him.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Juventus want to sign Wilfried Gnonto

According to Sport Witness, who quote the print edition of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made contact over signing Gnonto from Leeds in the summer window.

The Italian giants are keen on bringing Gnonto back to the country after an impressive season in England.

Leeds paid a bargain fee for Gnonto but are believed to be demanding around £26m to even consider entering into talks about a sale.

Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing him as well. Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the youngster and could well ask Edu to test Leeds’ resolve in the summer.

Tough to keep

Although Gnonto is said to be happy enough with his role at Leeds, there could be some tempting offers come both he and the club’s way this summer.

Gnonto has had a fine breakout season and looks very much like being a player who will go onto big things in his career.

Sure, a season in the Championship won’t kill him. But if a club like Juventus come knocking then it’s hard to say no.

Leeds won’t want to sell. And Gnonto is unlikely to push to leave. But the club needs to recoup some money and if the right offer comes their way, they could well be tempted to cash in.