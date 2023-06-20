Ledley King delighted with news coming out of Tottenham in last few days

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has admitted he’s delighted with the news that Dejan Kulusevski has joined on a permanent deal.

King was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about the Swedish international.

Dejan Kulusevski initially joined Spurs from Juventus on an 18-month loan deal in January 2022.

He hit the ground running and immediately looked like a fantastic signing during his first few months at the club.

Last season wasn’t as easy for Kulusevski, with injuries and inconsistent form hampering his campaign.

At the end of the season, there was suggestions that Tottenham might not take up their option to buy Kulusevski.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, Spurs managed to negotiate a cheaper fee for the winger who’s now determined to win over Ange Postecoglou.

Ledley King has admitted he’s really pleased to hear the news that Kulusevski will be staying at Tottenham.

He believes the 23-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and will only get better going forward.

King delighted with Kulusevski news

Asked about the decision to make his loan deal permanent, King said: “Yeah, it’s good business. Last season wasn’t his best, as it wasn’t for many of the attacking players really, many of them struggled apart from Harry Kane.

“We’ve seen enough in him that there’s a top player in there.

“Twenty-three years old, a chance now to work with a new manager in a more attacking formation and style of football.

“I think that’s a very good move. For me, at that price, it’s a piece of very good business.”

Kulusevski could really benefit from Ange Postecoglou’s more attacking system next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It will allow him to sit further up the pitch on the right-hand side and take on full-backs one-on-one more often.

Many Tottenham fans will have reacted the same way as King to the news that Kulusevski is staying at Spurs.

His assist numbers were still good season despite not playing his best football.

Defenders were starting to work Kulusevski out as the season went on, but under new management, he may be able to rediscover his best form.

Otherwise, the likes of Richarlison will be putting him under pressure for his place in the side.