Ledley King says 23-year-old Tottenham man is only going to get better and better

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King believes Dejan Kulusevski is only going to get better at Spurs.

King was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about the Swedish international.

After an 18-month loan spell at the club, his move was made permanent last week.

They even managed to negotiate a lower fee than what was initially decided and it will be spread across six years.

It means his signing should barely affect their transfer budget over the next few months ahead of an important summer for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Dejan Kulusevski has admitted he’s confident he can win Postecoglou over during pre-season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Swede alongside all his teammates are going to have to learn another new tactical system.

Postecoglou comes with a reputation for playing fast-paced, attacking football.

That should really suit Kulusevski who was hampered slightly last season by Antonio Conte’s slow build-up play.

Ledley King has backed Kulusevski to get even better over the next few seasons after making his move to Tottenham permanent.

He also gave an insight into what the 23-year-old is like behind-the-scenes at Spurs.

King backs Kulusevski to get even better

Paul Robinson asked King about the Swede and said: “Ledley [King], you’re around the club a lot more than a lot of people and you know him and you get to know him on a daily basis.

“Kulusevski’s quite quiet in the media, we don’t see much of him, what’s he like as a person in the dressing room and around the training ground?”

King replied: “From what I see, obviously I don’t know him too well, he seems like a very serious, focused kind of guy.

“He takes his football seriously, you can see that. He’s angry when things are not working for him or it’s not quite coming off.

“He’s got a little bit of an edge about him which you need to be a top player and yeah at 23 years old, he’s only going to get better.

“Next season’s going to be really interesting to see how he fits into the new manager’s plans.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham fans will agree with King that Kulusevski looks like he’s got the potential to get even better.

Even though he didn’t have his best campaign, Kulusevski still managed to record a couple of goals and seven assists.

If he can stay fit all season, Kulusevski should thrive in Postecoglou’s system.

He’s got a big pre-season ahead of him, especially with Spurs being linked with new wingers this summer.