People close to Dejan Kulusevski are confident that the Tottenham Hotspur winger will win Ange Postecoglou over during pre-season amid claims that the Spurs boss was not convinced about the Swede.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Tottenham have now reached an agreement with Juventus for the £26.5 million permanent transfer of the winger.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It is no surprise to see Spurs take up the chance to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently. His form did go off the boil this past season. But he has certainly managed to make a positive impact during his time in North London.

Kulusevski confident he can win Postecoglou over at Tottenham

However, there seemed to be a question mark hanging over whether he would stay. Reports from 90min this past week claimed that Ange Postecoglou was not convinced about Kulusevski.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou is someone who is very clear in what he wants from his teams. So there are likely to be some surprises regarding who steps up for him and who falls by the wayside.

And with that, it was ominous that Kulusevski was seemingly yet to win him over. However, it would seem that the 23-year-old is backing himself to prove any doubters wrong.

According to 90min, Kulusevski is confident of impressing Postecoglou in pre-season, as well as during the coming campaign.

If Postecoglou can get the best out of Kulusevski, Tottenham will have such a dangerous player in their side. He showed in his first few months with Spurs just how lethal he could be.

He is ‘incredible‘ at his best. And he should only get better. So if Postecoglou did have any doubts, it would be no surprise to see them put to bed very quickly.