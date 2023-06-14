The Tottenham Hotspur future of Dejan Kulusevski appears to now be in a little doubt, with Ange Postecoglou apparently not convinced by the Swede.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that a number of players at Spurs could have a question mark hanging over their futures, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

But it seems that Dejan Kulusevski could also be playing elsewhere next year. As noted by 90min, Tottenham have two more weeks to take up the option to sign the 23-year-old permanently for £26 million.

Postecoglou not yet convinced about Tottenham loanee Kulusevski

Kulusevski has been a key man ever since his arrival. And he was involved in the recent launch of the club’s new home kit. However, it seems that it is not a formality that Tottenham will sign him permanently.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

According to 90min, Ange Postecoglou is not yet convinced about Kulusevski. And thus, a decision on the youngster’s future may not have been made.

It would be a big surprise if Postecoglou urged Tottenham to back away from signing Kulusevski. Admittedly, the Sweden international was nowhere near as influential as he had been in his first few months on loan.

He only managed to score two goals in the Premier League. However, he still managed to provide seven assists in the top-flight. And when you consider the ‘incredible‘ impact he initially had, it could prove to be a bargain to sign him for £26 million.

Postecoglou has impressed plenty of Tottenham fans. But you still get the sense that some are not entirely convinced about the Australian taking the club forward.

Letting Kulusevski leave will put the pressure on somewhat as he is a potential game-changer. So surely, there are not going to be any late twists in the tale which lead to Kulusevski leaving.