Tottenham Hotspur appear to be closing in on the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski.

The Spurs loanee’s future at N17 appeared somewhat uncertain after the club failed to reach the Champions League.

There were reports suggesting Ange Postecoglou wasn’t convinced about Kulusevski, and also links with Newcastle.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, more recent speculation has been pointing in the right direction regarding the Swede’s future at Tottenham.

On Friday evening, Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter with an update saying Kulusevski has already signed a Spurs deal.

Later on in the night, the transfer insider provided a further update on the 23-year-old’s imminent Tottenham signing.

He reported that Spurs and Juventus are “preparing all documents and contracts for Dejan Kulusevski deal right now”.

Romano reiterated that Tottenham would pay €30million (around £25.6million) for the attacking talent’s signature.

“Official very soon,” added the Italian.

Our view

This is absolutely great news for Tottenham as they look to bounce back from an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign.

Pretty much every Spurs player bar Harry Kane endured a difficult season last time out, with many things going wrong.

Kulusevski may not have been outstanding last term, but we all know what he’s capable of. He’s an ‘incredible‘ talent.

It’ll be exciting to see how he fares under Ange Postecoglou, a manager who loves his attacking football.

As Romano says, it shouldn’t be long before Tottenham make an official announcement, and then onwards and upwards.