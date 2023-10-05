The agent of Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has now revealed why he and his client decided to reject Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds were very close to signing the Ecuador international midfielder, but it was Chelsea who got the deal done in the end, much to the frustration of Liverpool fans at the time.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Why Moises Caicedo rejected Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and joined Chelsea

Manuel Sierra is the man who represents Moises Caicedo, and he has now revealed the real reason why his client chose to join Chelsea instead of Liverpool.

The Blues were linked with a move to sign him all summer. They always seemed the favourites, but that quickly changed when Liverpool moved in and had a huge bid accepted by Brighton.

All signs pointed towards a move to Anfield, with only a medical stood between Caicedo and his Liverpool contract. Sierra says Jurgen Klopp had even messaged him.

However, the midfielder rejected the Reds and joined Chelsea instead, and his agent has now explained the reason behind that decision.

Sierra told Futbol sin Cassette, as per Sportskeeda: “Liverpool were always interested in Moisés. Even Klopp wrote to Moisés with Brighton’s permission but we were clear at all times, as long as Chelsea equalled what Liverpool could do with Brighton and, as I say, they surpassed it.

“Liverpool was always interested in Moises. In fact, Klopp texted him with the permission of Brighton but we had it clear at all times, as long as Chelsea matched Liverpool’s offer with Brighton — and they did.

“It was a tough situation, we gave our word to Chelsea but Liverpool came out of nowhere with a more stable project than Chelsea’s, long-term project, and at that time, both Moises and myself, we were dizzy.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

No regrets for the Reds

Moises Caicedo is a ‘terrific‘ player, there’s no debate on that point.

The Ecuadorian was fantastic for Brighton during his time there, and he would’ve been incredible under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool had he made the move.

However, after how the season has started, Reds fans have no regrets at all. Liverpool’s new additions in midfield are all performing brilliantly, while Caicedo has started slowly at Chelsea.

We really believe Caicedo will be a star in the coming years, but as things stand, Liverpool will be glad they did not smash their transfer record to get him in the summer.