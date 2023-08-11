There’s a brand new twist in the Moises Caicedo transfer saga – Fabrizio Romano says the Ecuador international has informed Liverpool that he wants to join Chelsea.

The Blues and the Reds have been battling hard for Caicedo’s signature since yesterday. It looked like Liverpool had won the race, but Romano has just shared some bad news on X/Twitter.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Moises Caicedo has told Liverpool he wants to join Chelsea

Chelsea have always seemed like the favourites to sign Moises Caicedo.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been pursuing a move to sign him for months now, and it would’ve been a hard pill to swallow had Liverpool ruined all their work in just one day.

The Reds have a £110 million deal agreed with Brighton, but Chelsea are now set to come back in with a huge offer of their own, and this time, they have the full support of the player.

Romano has just revealed that Caicedo has directly told Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea and nobody else this month. That should push the Reds out of the race.

He said: “EXCLUSIVE: Moisés Caicedo has just informed Liverpool that he only wants to join Chelsea!

“Caicedo has decided to keep his word and only accept Chelsea as personal terms were agreed since end of May. Chelsea, set to bid again in order to get deal done with Brighton.”

TBR View:

This is a massive blow for Liverpool.

The Reds deserve praise for doing what they did last night, but if they fail to agree personal terms now and let Chelsea, who aren’t even in Europe next season, beat them to his signature, it will not be a good look at all.

All eyes will now be on Chelsea to see how big an offer they will table in the coming hours.

All hope is not lost for Liverpool just yet, but it’s not a great place to be in at all right now if you’re a Reds fan.