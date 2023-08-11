Sky Sports News have just shared what Moises Caicedo is getting ready to do now

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga between Liverpool and Chelsea looks like it’s finally about to come to an end now, and Sky Sports News have shared the latest on the situation.

The Ecuador international has been a wanted man for quite some time now. There was a huge battle between Liverpool and Chelsea for his signature last night – the Reds reportedly won it.

Now, Sky Sports have claimed that he’s on his way to a medical in Merseyside.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Moises Caicedo is about to travel to Liverpool from London for his medical

Chelsea always seemed like the favourites to sign Moises Caicedo, but Liverpool came out of nowhere and gazumped them last night.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Brighton made it clear to both clubs that the highest bidder will win the race to sign the midfielder, and the two sides, who face each other on Sunday, went big.

Chelsea tabled a £100 million package to sign Caicedo, but it was Liverpool who managed to convince Brighton with a British record bid worth £110 million.

There are claims that Mauricio Pochettino could still come back win with a better offer, but if Sky Sports News are to be believed, Caicedo has already packed his bags and is about travel to Liverpool.

Emma Paton said live on air: “Moisés Caicedo and his representatives are currently in London and are expected to travel up to Liverpool shortly. Medical is due to start later today.”

TBR View:

After what has happened over the last 24 hours, you just can’t say for sure that Caicedo will be a Liverpool player until an official announcement is made.

However, it really does look like the Reds have won the race for his signature.

The Ecuador international is a fantastic player. He has been unbelievable for the Seagulls over the last 12 months, and we’re convinced he’ll be a huge hit under Jurgen Klopp.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can sign him before the deadline so that he will be available for the game against Chelsea on Sunday.