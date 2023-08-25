Danny Murphy says he’s so happy that Liverpool didn’t sign 21-year-old midfielder

Danny Murphy has claimed that he is glad Liverpool didn’t end up signing Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Reds have been in desperate need of reinforcements in the middle of their park since before the window even opened. They have managed to sign three players so far, but the one they were willing to go big for – Caicedo – rejected them.

Murphy says he’s happy that didn’t materialise.

Danny Murphy says he’s glad Liverpool didn’t sign Moises Caicedo

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga between Liverpool and Chelsea was just incredible, wasn’t it?

Both sides seemed the favourites to sign the Ecuador international at different stages of their pursuit. Liverpool were even the first side to have a deal agreed to sign him.

Caicedo, however, rejected a move to the Reds, and Chelsea then sealed a British-record £115 million deal to sign the talented midfielder from Brighton (Sky Sports).

Murphy, who played almost 250 times for Liverpool back in the day, says he’s glad his old side didn’t end up signing Caicedo.

He said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “I’m actually glad they didn’t spend £100m+ on Caicedo.

“Not because I don’t like him, just because I think that’s too big an amount to spend on a defensive player. I think that amount of money should be saved for the game-changers.

“I know he might go on to do wonderful things, I’m not doubting it. But, I think it’s too much.”

TBR View:

Caicedo is a fantastic midfielder.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played a lot of top-level football to justify such a price tag, but his performances for Brighton during his time there were absolutely brilliant.

It’s no surprise at all that Liverpool were keen to sign Caicedo, and with Chelsea also desperate to land him, Brighton had the opportunity to demand whatever fee they wanted. And, they ended up getting it.

Only time will tell if Liverpool will regret missing out on Caicedo.